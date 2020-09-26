The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is investigating the Bollywood drug case, has interrogated Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday. It is being told that the team of NCB has seized the phones of Deepika, Sara, Rakulpreet and others.

These people were called seas

According to the report of our affiliate channel Times Now, NCB has seized the phone of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, fashion designer Simone Khambata and Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash after questioning.

Phone data will be recovered

Earlier, NCB also had seized the phones of Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha and fashion designer Simone Khambata. It is being told that the data of all these phones will be recovered which can be used in the investigation.

Deepika, Sara and Shraddha interrogated

Explain that NCB questioned Deepika Padukone for five and a half hours. In October 2017, Deepika has confessed to chatting with her manager Karishma Prakash, but has refused to buy or buy drugs. At the same time, NCB questioned Sara Ali Khan for about 4 hours. Sara flatly refuses to take drugs and accepts only cigarette smoking. In addition, Sara said that drinks were served at parties. On the other hand, in the NCB inquiry, Shraddha Kapoor also denied taking drugs.