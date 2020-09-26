Mumbai: Today’s interrogation of NCB with Shraddha Kapoor in the drugs case is over. According to sources, Shraddha told NCB that she had sought CBD oil from Jaya Saha for traumatic stress, exhaustion. It acts like a stress buster. CBD oil was not taken in terms of drugs. That is, Shraddha confessed to chatting with Jaya. If needed, Shraddha can be called again for questioning.

Sushant broke up in 2019- Sara Ali Khan

According to the sources, Sara Ali Khan told NCB that there was a breakup between him and Sushant Singh Rajput in the year 2019. According to Sara, Sushant was positive about this relationship. Sushant wanted Sara to sign his next film with him which was not possible for him.

Simultaneously Sara said that Sushant was not loyal to the relationship. Sara Ali Khan was shown a drug chat between her and Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress said that Sushant had taken drugs in Thailand as well.

Shraddha Kapoor’s big reveal in NCB investigation- Sushant Singh Rajput used to take drugs in vanity van, on the set of film