The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday denied charges of misconduct in custody with Kshitij Ravi Prasad, the former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment, arrested in the drugs case. The NCB termed the allegations made in this regard as mischievous and completely false. The NCB said that it had seen a news story in which Prasad’s lawyer Satish Manashinde had said about the misconduct in custody with the accused.

Prasad was arrested by the NCB on Saturday after being questioned in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Prasad, a former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment (a subsidiary of filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions), was remanded to NCB custody by October 3 by a city court.

It was alleged in the news that NCB officials misbehaved with Prasad. The NCB said the bureau denies the allegations leveled in the news. Prasad’s name came up during NCB’s investigation into the alleged involvement of the cinema-drugs case.

The investigating agency had told the court on Sunday that Prasad had purchased drugs from co-accused Karamjit Singh Anand and his associates.