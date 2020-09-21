Riya Chakraborty is arrested in the drugs case in Sushant Singh Rajput case. He has made many important revelations to NCB. He has named 25 Bollywood celebs who use or smuggle drugs. The NCB is investigating this. Apart from Riya, the NCB has arrested her brother Shouvik Chakraborty and Sushant’s former house manager Samuel Miranda and housekeeper Deepesh Sawant.

NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana interviewed Outlook magazine in this matter and made several important revelations in it. The NCB chief said that the agency has a deep connection with Riya and is trying to get into the drugs racket origin. He said that drug makers are trying to increase the smuggling and use of drugs in the country.

Drug racket international relations

In the interview, Rakesh Asthana said that Riya Chakraborty Drugs Syndicate is not small. He says that this case reveals an organized drugs racket which has international connections like Dubai and terrorist groups. He says that drugs were brought to the rave party and this money is used for narco-terror.

8 lakh rupees kg buds

According to Asthana, curated marijuana buds cost around Rs 8 lakh per kilogram. He then says that people like Riya Chakraborty cannot be forgiven because they serve as role models, which are seen by the youth. Talking about the possible investigation of NCB on Bollywood after Riya’s statement, she said that the agency is collecting evidence for the same. After that, they are looking for the big accused.

