The narcotics control bureau is tightening its grip on the ongoing drug racket in the film industry. On Saturday, NCB raided several places in Maharashtra and Goa. NCB is busy these days in curbing the drugs supply chain. In this episode, Shweta Kumari, the actress of South Indian films, has been detained by the NCB. Shweta was caught from the hotel in Mumbai.

400 grams of MD found in raids

According to the information, the NCB has recovered 400 grams of MD during a raid at the Crown Business Hotel in Mumbai. Actress Shweta Kumari hails from Hyderabad and is currently in custody. Shweta Kumari appears in low-budget films in South Indian Industry. He has also worked in the Kannada film ‘Ring Master’ in 2015.

Syndicate will be exposed by financial angle investigation

Zonal director of NCB Sameer Wankhede said that a case has been registered against the actress under NDPS Act. The bureau has also arrested several peddlers. The Bureau believes that the entire case needs to be thoroughly investigated by the financial angle, so that the entire syndicate can be exposed.

Shrinkage after Sushant’s death

Let us know that since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, there is a lot of torment in the film industry regarding the drug connection. In September last year, Sandalwood’s actress Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana Galrani were also arrested. Both of them also belong to the Kannada Film Industry.