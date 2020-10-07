After spending about a month in jail, actress Riya Chakraborty has got bail in the drugs case. The Bombay High Court, while hearing Riya’s bail plea, granted Riya bail. At the same time, the bail pleas of Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty, Abdul Basit Parihar, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda have been dismissed. Here we are telling you five such conditions, due to which he got bail.

Here are five reasons

Passport Deposit: Riya Chakraborty must submit his passport to the court and before traveling outside the country, Riya will have to get permission from the court. Attending the police: Riya Chakraborty will have to report to the Mumbai Police for 10 days and the NCB will have to be present whenever Riya is called. Bailable Bond: Riya has to fill a bond of one lakh rupees for the bail. Riya was granted bail on a personal bond. Not out of the country: It will be forbidden to go out of the country till Riya Chakravarty case goes on. No meeting other witnesses: Also Riya will not have to meet other witnesses.

Bombay High Court granted bail to Riya Chakraborty in Drugs Case, brother Shovik will remain in jail

Statement of ncb

Talking on Riya Chakraborty’s bail, the NCB has said that they have not yet received a copy of the tax order. The statement issued by NCB said- “We have not received the order copy till now. After getting the order copy, we will study it. Also, on which the bail was given, it will also be studied. Then discuss with your legal team After doing so, it will be decided whether to appeal further or not.

The court proceedings started at 11 am and the court gave its verdict immediately. Justice Sarang V. Kotwal ruled through video conferencing. Earlier on September 29, after hearing the case, the court reserved its decision. On Tuesday, the NDPS court extended the 14-day judicial custody of Riya, Shovik, Samuel, Deepesh, Basit Parihar and Zaid till 20 October.

Bail granted after a month

Earlier, on September 8, NCB arrested Riya Chakravarty after questioning. Due to the night, Riya had to spend the night of September 8 in the lockup of NCB. After this, the next day on September 9, Mumbai’s Byculla Jail was sent. Riya Chakraborty is lodged in Bhaykala Jail for almost 1 month.

Judicial custody increased twice

The court had extended judicial custody of Riya twice, after which Riya has now been granted bail. 5 people including Riya, Shovik and Miranda approached the Bombay High Court after the bail petition was dismissed in the lower court.

Allegations of drugs trafficking and financing

During the hearing on Bell, NCB strongly opposed Bell and all other people and said in the court that Riya not only used drugs to Sushant but she was also involved in trafficking and financing illegal drugs. This is a complete syndicate which is also dangerous for the society.

20 people arrested

Riya and her brother Shovik Chakraborty were accused of running a drug syndicate. During the CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, a drugs angle was also revealed, after which the NCB team also started its panel investigation. NCB investigation found that Riya Chakraborty and her brother were in contact with several big drugs paddlers in Mumbai and both of them bought drugs from these paddlers through Samuel Miranda and then gave them to Sushant. Subsequently, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested 20 people, including Riya Chakraborty, her brothers Shobhit and Samuel Miranda.

