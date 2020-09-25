Drugs Case: During the NCB investigation, Karan Johar has said that there was no drugs party in my house. The allegations against me are false. He said that Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Anubhav Chopra have nothing to do with Dharma Productions.

Karan Johar said in his statement, “Some news channels, print and electronic media and social media platforms are misreporting that narcotics were used at a party, which I, Karan Johar, did at my house on 28 July 2019. Was hosted. I have already put forward my view of it in 2019, that all the allegations were false. “

He said that in view of the malicious campaign going on at the moment, I once again clarify that all the allegations are baseless. He insisted that I do not take drugs nor do I promote any such thing.

Karan Johar said that Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are neither close to me nor do I know them personally. Neither I nor Dharma Productions are responsible for what a person does in his personal life.

Explain that NCB officials have questioned Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Dharma Production is the company of Karan Johar.

On Friday night at around 11 pm, NCB sources said that Kshitij Ravi Prasad has been detained in connection with the investigation.

Earlier in the day, an NCB official had told that a team of officers reached Ravi’s residence in suburban Versova in the morning. NCB officials took him in his vehicle and took him to his office in South Mumbai.

The official said that Ravi was taken for questioning in the case related to the alleged use of narcotics in Bollywood. The NCB had raided Ravi’s residence on Thursday, but he had not met there at that time.

The official said that after this, Ravi was asked to appear before the NCB investigation team on Friday. Ravi was out of town. He reached his residence on Friday morning, from where he was taken to the agency office.

Meanwhile, actress Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash also appeared before the NCB on Friday to record her statement. Sources in NCB had said that Karishma Prakash’s WhatsApp chat revealed her conversation with a ‘D’ and the central agency wants to know who this person is.

The NCB started an investigation into the narcotics case surfaced after Rajput’s death. Now the agency has expanded the scope of its investigation and has asked some more Bollywood personalities to be “involved in the investigation”.

