Saif doesn’t want to help his daughter in a drug case? It is reported that Sara is not at all dependent on her father Saif at this time, due to the confusion around him that he will help him get out of it. According to reports, it is being said that 25-year-old Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan does not want to help his daughter in the drug case.

Saif has also scolded Amrita Singh Not only this, even Saif has scolded his ex-wife Amrita Singh, who takes almost all the decisions related to her daughter’s career herself. It is reported that Saif wife has left for Delhi along with Kareena and Taimur.

‘Kedarnath’ shooting, reported wrong about taking drugs wrong Let me tell you that Sara Ali Khan was summoned by the NCB along with other actresses in the drugs case and interrogated her for almost 4 hours, during which Sara refused to take drugs and only smoke cigarettes. Accepted. Sara also said that drinks were served at parties. Sara refuted Riya Chakraborty’s allegation that Sara had taken high doses of drugs during the shooting of the film ‘Kedarnath’.

Sara Ali Khan’s statement recorded in writing Riya Chakraborty said during the NCB interrogation that Sara had taken a high dose of drugs during the shooting of the film Kedarnath with Sushant. At the island party, Boatman also talked about the consumption of ganja by Sara Ali Khan and Sushant. The NCB recorded Sara Ali Khan’s statement in writing.

Sara also tells NCB the reason for the breakup with Sushant Some reports also state that Sara Ali Khan confessed to the NCB that she was dating him and also explained why the two had a breakup. Sara also told NCB the reason for the breakup from Sushant. Sara told that Sushant was not loyal in this relationship. Not only this, the website has also quoted sources as saying that Sara said – Sushant was very positive about his relationship and wanted him (Sara) to convince his filmmaker that in his next film he (Sushant) Please sign only.

Both father and daughter have worked with Sushant Please tell that both Sara Ali Khan and Saif have worked in films with Sushant. While Sara was seen in Sushant Singh Rajput’s film ‘Kedarnath’, Saif Ali Khan was seen in his last film ‘Dil Bechara’. Saif Ali Khan was also very impressed with Sushant’s merits.

The investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has reached the drugs nexus in Bollywood and Sara Ali Khan has also come in its wrap. In this case, NCB has tried to learn from Sara about drugs and her relationship with Sushant. It seems that Saif’s father Saif is not in any mood to help him in this matter.