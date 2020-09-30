new Delhi: How did NCB interrogate film star Deepika Padukone. What questions were asked to Deepika and what answers did Deepika give. How was Deepika’s behavior during the interrogation. NCB sources have told each of the details of the interrogation with Deepika.

According to sources, Deepika Padukone reached the office of the guest house of NCB SIT at exactly 09:48 am. Deepika was called at 10 in the morning.

Deepika Padukone’s phone and other belongings were kept as soon as she entered the office of NCB Guest House. After this Deepika was searched. It was investigated whether he had any hidden device, extra phone or any such thing that he could harm himself or anyone else.

About 15 minutes after the investigation, Deepika was taken to the interrogation room on the second floor of the NCB guest house. This interrogation room was temporarily built by NCB. According to sources, the inquiry started again. Inquiries also have two stages – the first informal talk. Deepika was asked her bio in Informal Talk.

Sources told that through informal talk, the accused are brought to the comfort zone so that they do not get stressed and do not panic. NCB sources say that a simple talk was also made with Deepika Padukone in the beginning so that she can come into the comfort zone. In this informal conversation, Deepika was asked her bio.

Sources say that since Deepika Padukone is a big Bollywood star, when she was asked about her name, tell her work, where is she going to live, Deepika was also surprised once.

NCB sources say that because you are a big star. The whole world knows you, that does not mean that you are older than the law. Sources also say that it is a procedure as well as the purpose of firing such questions is that the person in front of them should understand that he is an accused and a minor person here.

NCB sources said that after this, two types of questions were raised with Deepika Padukone. Fixed question and situation based question. Two women officers were also present in the interrogation team.

The fix questions were those which the NCB had already prepared. According to NCB sources, then questions were started asking Deepika.

Two women officers were also present in the team of SIT Chief KPS Malhotra. Sources say that she had an idea that she would reject the talk of taking drugs and the same happened. Deepika categorically denied the point of taking drugs. Sources said that many questions were asked during the interrogation, which were repeated repeatedly. But Deepika Padukone did not get involved in these questions.

After this, NCB officials showed Deepika the chats of 2017 directly in which she is asking Karisma for drugs, saying that what is the goods, should the hash not be the video. The chat was arranged by Deepika Padukone and said that this chat is her own. He has done this with his phone and he was the administrator of that group. Deepika also admitted that there were only three people in that group. She herself, Karishma and Jaya. Also told that after some time, some other friends were also involved in this group.

Sources say that Deepika said that she smokes cigarettes, also rolled cigarettes in which tobacco is filled. Deepika told the officials present there that she never takes drugs. During interrogation, Deepika has said that she calls thin cigarettes as hash and thick cigarettes as Weed. Deepika said that there are many codewords in Bollywood which she also gave an example.

Seeing no complication in their questions, NCB officials started questioning Karisma and Deepika face to face. Sources say that Deepika Padukone got very upset during interrogation sitting face to face. It was visible from his face that he is nervous in a panic.

Sources say that Deepika was adamant on her answers and kept saying repeatedly that she never drinks drugs. Deepika Padukone did not panic, she was repeatedly offered tea and water. Deepika told NCB officials that she takes great care of her fitness, goes to gym. Therefore, cannot take drugs.

After about 5 hours of questioning, NCB seized Deepika and Karishma’s phone and then let them go. Sources say that the mobile phones of both have been sent for forensic investigation so that they can get the lead in further investigation.

