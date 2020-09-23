Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty were arrested on September 8 in the drugs case in Sushant Singh Rajput case and were sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the NDPS court. This 14-day judicial custody was to end on 22 September, but his judicial custody has been extended till 6 October. During this time, Riya had earlier filed a bail petition in the sessions court, which was rejected.

After the petition was dismissed from the sessions court, a bail petition was filed in the Bombay High Court, which was to be heard today. But due to heavy rains in Mumbai, hearing could not be held today. Since last night, Mumbai is receiving heavy rains, due to which the Bombay High Court is closed today. According to the information received, if everything goes well, it will be heard tomorrow i.e. on Thursday.

18 people arrested so far

Let us know that Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty were arrested on charges of drug use and smuggling. Riya was also sued under NDPS Actor 16/20. Apart from these two, the NCB has also arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and housekeeper Deepesh Sawant. The NCB has so far arrested 18 people in the drugs case.

Riya revealed many celebs

During the interrogation of Riya, NCB revealed the names of several big Bollywood celebs. Riya named 25 Bollywood celebs, who take or sell drugs. NCB first named Sara Ali Khana, Rakul Preet Singh and Ranvir Singh’s fashion designer Simone Khambata from Riya and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chat. Apart from these, many celebs including Deepika Padukone are on the radar of NCB.

Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer raised questions on Bihar DGP’s VRS, said – not Sushant, Gupteshwar Pandey got justice