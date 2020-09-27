A Mumbai court on Sunday sent Kshitij Ravi Prasad into NCB custody till October 3. He was arrested in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Prasad worked briefly as an executive producer in a firm of filmmaker and director Karan Johar.

Johar said in a statement on Friday that Prasad was associated with Dharmic Entertainment as an executive producer on a contract for a project in November 2019, but the project did not materialize. Dharmatic Entertainment is a subsidiary of Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. Kshitij Ravi Prasad was arrested by the NCB on Saturday after questioning.

Kshitij Ravi Prasad was produced before a magistrate through video conference, who gave Prasad into NCB custody till October 3 for further questioning. The NCB on Saturday recorded statements of actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in connection with the investigation into Sushant’s death and the narcotic aspect related to alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus.

The investigating agency told the court on Sunday that Prasad had said in his statement that he had purchased drugs from another accused Karamjit Singh Anand and his associates. The NCB said that during the investigation of the case it was revealed that the accused was part of a conspiracy with other accused to buy drugs. He was linked to other accused associated with Sushant’s death.

The investigating agency said that Prasad was indirectly involved with Anuj Keshwani, from whom commercial quantities of drugs have been seized. On Friday, NCB also questioned Anubhav Chopra, who has previously worked for Dharma Productions.

