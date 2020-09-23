Mumbai: Famous film maker Madhu Mantena Verma has reached the NCB office for questioning. He is being questioned for the second day in a row. According to sources, Madhu Montena Verma has been summoned by NCB after Sushant’s drugs chat with Talent Manager Jaya Saha surfaced.

Who is Madhu Mantena

Madhu Mantena Verma is a Bollywood big film producer. He has produced many big films as producer, including Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Queen’. According to sources, Jaya Saha may be questioned about drugs chat.

Explain that Madhu Montena’s name came up when Jaya Saha was questioned. According to sources, Jaya had asked for CBD oil for Madhu, Riya, Sushant and Shraddha Kapoor. Jaya has also been given time for questioning at two o’clock. Jaya Saha is accused of providing drugs.

According to sources, earlier when Jaya was asked from where you had ordered CBD oil, he replied that it was being ordered online. But when this question was asked that apart from this, you have ordered any other drugs and given them to someone, Jaya did not say anything on this. Nor did it directly relate to any paddler.

Significantly, in the drugs case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, 19 people have been arrested so far in the FIR 16/20. But no arrests have been made so far in 15/20 FIAs. Constant inquiries are being made and many big names are coming out.

