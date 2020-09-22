Mumbai: Actress Dia Mirza has given clarification on the name of drugs. He made three tweets one after the other. He said that I have never taken drugs in my life. Whatever news is going on is completely false. Based on this, an attempt is being made to tarnish my image. I will fight a legal battle.

Dia Mirza said, “I deny her with firmness and clarity, calling this news false, baseless and malicious.” It is and my career is getting damaged which I have made through years of hard work. ”

Dia Mirza, 38, said, “I have never bought or consumed any substance. I intend to make full use of the legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. I thank the supporters for standing with me.

According to NCB sources, actress Dia Mirza’s name has come in the drugs case. Drugs paddler Anuj Keshwani has named Dia Mirza. According to sources, Keshwani told that Diya’s manager used to buy drugs, evidence is also given. Now NCB can send summons to Dia Mirza for questioning in this case soon.

