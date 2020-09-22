After the name of Deepika Padukone in the drugs case, now her difficulties are seen increasing. Deepika Padukone’s chat has also surfaced in which she is asking for drugs. At the same time, after this, a video of Deepika Padukone is again becoming increasingly viral on social media, which has already been claimed that Bollywood stars were consuming drugs in that party.

This video is told about Karan Johar’s party. The video is of a party held last year. After Deepika’s name surfaced in the drugs case, it is once again going viral. Many people including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukherjee, Ranbir Kapoor were seen in this party. This video was made by Karan Johar himself. Seeing the video that went viral last year, it was said that Bollywood celebs are doing drugs party at this party and all are drunk.

After much controversy over the viral video, Karan Johar had clarified that if drugs were used in his party, then why would he make this video himself. The demand for discussion and investigation on this continued for a few days. Later everyone forgot. Now after the arrest of Riya Chakraborty in the drugs case in Sushant Singh Rajput case and the revelations made by him, questions are being raised on the use and smuggling of drugs in Bollywood.

Let me tell you that last year Manjinder Singh Sirsa while sharing a video of Karan Johar’s party wrote, “Udta Bollywood- Fiction vs Reality, see how the high and mighty people of Bollywood are running the empire of drugs. I can tell my voice Raise Against Stars’ Drug Use. ” Sirsa had also filed a complaint to the Mumbai Police Commissioner regarding this. But what action was taken on this? No one knows