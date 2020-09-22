Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s name has been revealed in the drugs case. After Deepika’s drugs connection, now her chat has also surfaced, after which it is believed that now Deepika’s difficulties may also increase. In fact, very soon, Deepika can send a Narcotics Control Bureau summon to Padukone. NCB can interrogate Deepika Padukone for investigation in this matter. In such a situation, it is believed that Deepika Padukone has become very difficult.

Along with this, NCB is also going to interrogate film maker Madhu Mantena Verna tomorrow. The NCB is taking much harder and faster action in this matter. Now the NCB has sent summons to Jaya Saha’s company ‘Quain Talent Management Agency’ CEO Dhruv.

The NCB has summoned Dhruv for questioning today. The even bigger news is that ‘Quain Talent Management Agency’ looks after the work of many celebs including Ranbir Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Genelia D’Souza, Shruti Haasan. In such a situation, calling its CEO is a big step of NCB and it is likely to make many important revelations.

Let me tell you that Riya Chakraborty has been arrested in the drugs case in Sushant Singh Rajput case and he has disclosed the names of 25 Bollywood celebs. So far the names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh, Simon Khambata and Shraddha Kapoor had appeared in this case.

