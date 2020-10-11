In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), investigating the drugs angle, arrested Agicialos Demetriades, brother of Gabriela Demetriades, girlfriend of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal. Now the NDPS court has sent Agicialos Demetriades to prison. On Monday, the NCB arrested Agicialos Demetriades and received tablets of Hashish and Alprazolam from him. This is NCB’s 23rd arrest in the drugs case.

According to the NCB, Agicialos Demetriades was in contact with several drug peddlers who have been arrested in the case. NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede told our colleague ETimes, ‘The accused is in contact with drug peddlers in Sushant-Riya case. The accused has a direct connection with the case and hence he has been arrested.

Hindustani Bhau Exclusive: I have visited Bollywood’s drug parties many times

NCB officials say Agicialos Demetriades is an active member of a large drug syndicate and supplied drugs to the same drug peddlers from whom Riya Chakraborty’s brothers Shouvik Chakraborty and Deepesh Sawant bought the drugs. Explain that in this case NCB also arrested Riya Chakraborty. Riya was released from Bombay High Court after 1 month on conditional bail.