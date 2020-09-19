Two people, including actor-choreographer-dancer Kishore Aman Shetty, have been arrested for attempting to sell banned drug MDMA. Police gave this information on Saturday. According to police, the two men were arrested on Saturday morning while attempting to possess and sell drugs.Mangaluru city police commissioner Vikas Kumar said, ‘He was questioned. We came to know that one of them has worked in a Bollywood film and is a choreographer-dancer named Kishore Aman Shetty. Another person Akil Nausheel was arrested. Both were caught when they were going somewhere by motorcycle.

He said that the drug was ordered from Mumbai and the matter is being investigated. During the campaign, a motorcycle, two mobile phones and the intoxicating substance MDMA were seized. The price of MDMA is stated to be one lakh rupees. A case has been registered in this regard under the Narcotics Prevention Act, NDPS.

Shetty has participated in the dance realty show ‘Dance India Dance’ and was also a part of the Bollywood film ‘ABCD: Any Body Can Dance’. The Bangalore Police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two foreign nationals for drug trafficking. One of these is Nonso Jochen of Nigeria and Abidjan of Ivory Coast.