Drugs Canoeing Olympic medalist caught smuggling more than 100 million euros in cocaine, may face life sentence

According to the law, Australian Nathan Baggaley acquired a boat to retrieve a bulky drug load from a foreign ship.

Australian Olympic medalist and world champion in kayaking Nathan Baggaley and his brother Dru Baggaley found guilty in court of attempting to smuggle cocaine into Australia.

The value of the cocaine cargo is estimated at A $ 200 (€ 130 million), he says BBC.

The brothers’ prison sentence will be announced later in April. According to Australian ABC News, both can receive a life sentence.

Both denied their guilt in court.

Dru Baggaley and the third man, Anthony Draper, was arrested in 2018 after a dramatic hunt by the police at sea. Police were also supported by the Australian Navy and Air Force.

Dru Baggaley and Draper made an 11-hour boat trip during which they met a foreign ship carrying drugs. They were detected by surveillance cameras. There is also footage of the situation, with Dru Baggaley throwing cocaine packets overboard as Draper leaves the ship.

Nathan Baggaley, 45, had bought a boat to be used by Dru Baggaley and Draper.

Dru Baggaley claimed in court that he thought the packages contained tobacco. In addition, he said Draper abducted him and forced him on a boat trip. According to Dru Baggaley, Draper threatened his family if he did not help Draper.

Draper similarly claimed that Dru Baggaley got him to drive a boat and that he thought they were looking for marijuana.

Draper had been found guilty of cocaine smuggling earlier this year, but his prison sentence is being lowered when he testified against the Baggaley brothers.

Prosecutors according to Nathan Baggaley, a two-time silver medalist and three-time world champion at the 2004 Athens Olympics, was involved in the smuggling plan by acquiring a boat he equipped with a satellite phone and navigation system.

According to Nathan Baggaley, the boat had been purchased with Dru Baggaley’s money and he also stated that he would have been told the whale watching business would be used for the boat.

Nathan Baggaley’s fingerprints were found on the tape that hid the boat’s registration number.

The brothers are not charged with drug offenses for the first time. They have previously been convicted of participating in the group that made hallucinogenic tablets. They were also convicted in 2009 of other drug offenses.