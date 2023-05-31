Thus the president and CEO of Bsp Pharmaceuticals Spa, today in Rome at the presentation of the ten-year investment of 200 million dollars by Msd in the production of oncological drugs in Italy

“It is a privilege for BSP to enter into a long-term partnership with MSD and to have sealed such a valuable deal. Our company was created to provide innovative technologies to large pharmaceutical and biotech companies, with a focus on cancer treatments and immunotherapy.The advanced technologies that we offer to the pharmaceutical industry, applied right from the initial stages of these innovative products, make it possible to accelerate the implementation of these ambitious programs, to the advantage of the expectations and quality of life of patients, whose our customers need”. So Aldo Braca, president and CEO of Bsp Pharmaceuticals Spa, today in Rome at the presentation of the ten-year investment of 200 million dollars by Msd in the production of oncological drugs in Italy.

“BSP – underlines Braca – has been recognized for 7 consecutive years as a leading company in the technology of conjugated proteins for the treatment of cancer by the World / Wide Summit ADC in San Diego, California. The collaboration with MSD adds strength to the awards obtained so far”.