Drugs between Messina and Calabria, 112 arrests. Assets worth 4 million euros seized

The Carabinieri of the provincial command of Messina they carried out a vast anti-drug operation in Sicily, Calabria, and in other locations in the national territory and abroad, with the execution of 112 arrests. The precautionary measures issued by the investigating judge of the Court of Messina at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office (85 in prison and 27 under house arrest) hypothesize – in various capacities – the crimes of association aimed at possession, trafficking, cultivation and sale of narcotics, self-laundering, fraudulent transfer of valuables, illegal possession and alteration of weapons, extortion and other crimes. restrictive measures arise from the results of three separate investigations, conducted by the Carabinieri of the Messina Sud and Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto Companies, all under the coordination of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Messina, which simultaneously dismantled several criminal organizations active in drug trafficking, in the city of Messina and the province with links to Calabrian criminal structures and subjects also active in Campania, Lombardy and abroad. The details of the operation will be illustrated during a press conference to be held by the Prosecutor of Messina, at 10.30 am, at the Palace of Justice.