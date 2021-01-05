Drug mafias have adopted different modus operandi for supplying drugs in Mumbai. It is now learned that these people also bring drugs to the city through potato and onion bags. DCP Dutta Nalawade said that his team has seized 106 kg of marijuana from three accused Ishrat Siddiqui, Afroz Siddiqui and Anand Tarade. Its market price is around 21 lakh rupees.Police have also taken the tempo in which the hemp was found. The tempo came from Dhule. Several dozen sacks of potatoes and onions were kept in it. The drug was hidden among those sacks in such a way that no one suspected it, but someone gave an tip to Bandra Antinarcotics Cell Senior Inspector Anil Wadhwane to be in Vikroli of this tempo. After this, when the potatoes, onion sacks were taken off, then these drugs were found.

This angle is also being investigated

Investigations revealed that drug mafia supplied drugs from Odisha and Assam to Dhule. It is then smuggled into Mumbai. Investigating officers are also investigating the case from the angle that Naxalites are not involved in the smuggling of drugs.