The press conference organized by Lilly in Milan and entitled “Atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata, two pathologies, one drug. Green light for reimbursement”, was an opportunity to reiterate the importance of finally having an innovative, effective, safe and reimbursable drug like Baricitinib available. The two pathologies to which the meeting was dedicated have a profound impact on the quality of life of patients, which affects both the emotional and physical spheres.