Drugs Bad weather and growing demand led to cannabis shortages in Jamaica: “It’s a cultural shame”

Farmers say the coronavirus pandemic has boosted local demand.

Difficult weather conditions and increased demand have led to a special situation in Jamaica: there is a shortage of cannabis.

Rastafarian culture, where plants are burned for religious reasons, has made Jamaica a world-famous bastard’s paradise, but now there are problems with access. News agency AP: n according to the street price of cannabis has risen, and few tourists left by the coronavirus pandemic wonder when no sellers can be found.

“It’s a cultural shame,” commented a spokesman for Tacaya, a legitimate cannabis consulting firm in Jamaica. Triston Thompson To the AP.

Exceptional heavy rains and the long dry season that followed have destroyed hundreds, and the state has destroyed many crops that have not met the new conditions for legalized cannabis. Cultivation was partially legalized in 2015, but the majority of the sector still rotates outside the law.

While tourists have declined with the corona pandemic, restrictions and quarantines have further boosted domestic demand, the AP says. The post-evening curfew imposed due to the pandemic has also prevented farmers from going to irrigate their fields at night, as has been the custom.

The result is a record cannabis shortage and tens of thousands of dollars in losses, farmers say.

“Last year was the worst year. We have never lost so much crop, ”Thompson tells AP. “It’s completely ridiculous that Jamaica has a shortage of cannabis.”

Government according to the official cannabis licensing authority, the 29 growers under regulation are able to produce cannabis normally.

However, according to farmers and activists, the legal market is beyond the reach of most locals at up to ten times its prices.