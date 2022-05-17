Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Drugs Authorities found a tunnel used for drug smuggling at the U.S.-Mexico border

May 17, 2022
World Europe
The so-called drug tunnel ran from the Mexican city of Tijuana to the city of San Diego.

Of the United States authorities found a tunnel used for drug smuggling across the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, May 13, according to Reuters. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the tunnel had railroad information, electricity, and a ventilation system.

The so-called drug tunnel ran from the Mexican city of Tijuana to the U.S. city of San Diego and a warehouse there about 100 meters from the border. Tijuana is located in western Mexico, right on the border of California and Mexico.

Authorities arrested six people on suspicion of involvement in drug transmission through the tunnel. They are accused of transmitting cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, among other things.

“There is no more light at the end of this drug tunnel,” the prosecutor general said Randy Grossman said in a statement.

Tunnel is estimated to be 530 meters long and its walls were reinforced.

Baja California authorities in the state of Tijuana told Reuters that they had been informed by U.S. authorities that the tunnel had been found on Sunday.

According to Mexican authorities, the local drug cartel is responsible for most of the tunnels. Since 1993, about a hundred tunnels have been found in the same area, the previous one in March 2020.

The tunnel now discovered is one of the largest found in the area, according to Mexican authorities.

