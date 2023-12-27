Drugs | Attitudes to drug use have changed in the Helsinki region – Family Ville tells his story

Attitudes towards the use of drugs have softened quickly in the Helsinki region and can be seen both in the nightlife and in surveys. Dozens who have tried and used drugs told about their experiences in HS's survey.

Use is really common across social classes. This is what the 39-year-old says Villewho uses cannabis occasionally a few times a month and psychedelics a couple of times a year.

Family-oriented Ville says he uses cannabis to relax. He uses psychedelics for introspection.

Ville doesn't use drugs when partying, but mainly when he's alone.