The use of certain drugs threatens Russians with driving license revocation. They were listed by Dr. Kirill Masliev in his Instagram…

The medic explained that such medications can cause drowsiness, loss of concentration and also lead to a false positive drug test result.

According to Masliev, drivers who have used Corvalol, Valoserdin, Valokordin, Tetralgin, Andipal, Solpadein, Nurofen Plus, Pentalgin-N, Ketanov, Spazmalgon are at risk “,” Codelac “,” Terpinkod “,” Tedein “,” Coldrex Knight “,” Amiksin “,” Tizin Spray “,” Teraflu “,” Fervex “,” Foraine “,” Tavegil “,” Suprastin “,” Claritin “,” Telfast “.

Masliev pointed out that the antiviral Amiksin can give a false-positive test for the drug methamphetamine. Some codeine-containing drugs can test positive for morphine.

In November 2020, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs listed the grounds for canceling a driver’s license. Among the reasons are the expiration and deterioration of the document, changes in the owner’s data specified in the certificate, the appearance of medical contraindications, violations in the issuance of rights, and the loss and death of the driver. The rules are expected to come into force on April 1, 2021, previously these reasons were not regulated.