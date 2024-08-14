The movements carried out inside the Social Reintegration Center (Cereso) number 3, after the fight that took place on Sunday, August 4, allowed the covering of “holes” through which drugs and restricted items sent to persons deprived of liberty (ppl) were “sneaked”, reported personnel from the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE).

This forced the traffickers to abandon 760 doses of drugs and other objects that they were trying to smuggle in hidden or for payment, and leave them outside the prison where they were seized shortly after the transfer of 76 inmates.

Given the type of opioid seized, it is presumed that these doses were destined for the area controlled by members of the gangs “La Línea” and “La Empresa,” that is, Area 3.

And although it is not an extraordinary amount, it is an indication that the prison is not yet sealed off, explained penitentiary authorities.

Cereso 3 is overcrowded, housing more than 4,000 inmates, which has resulted in the circulation of drugs within the prison, as well as the introduction of items by visitors through security controlled by the guards.

Following the confrontation between members of two gangs, “Paisanos” and “Chapos,” 76 inmates were transferred to state prisons. In addition, guards were rotated and security measures inside were modified.

Prison authorities have said that the doors to privileges are closed, although some prisoners manage to find loopholes.

Following the fight that left seven people injured, a search was carried out and then the prisoners were transferred.

During the search, homemade weapons were seized, as well as objects that were prohibited inside the cells.

While the visit was being reorganized, the security outside detected a black backpack inside a garbage container, which did not match the rest of the items, so it was searched.

Inside the house, a plastic wrapper was found containing 160 individual packages with suspected drugs with the characteristics of cocaine.

Following these events, the rest of the containers in the perimeter were checked, locating in one, a plastic bag containing various functional electronic items such as USB drives, a cell phone, a modem, charging cables and headphones, as well as electronic cigarettes, various headphones and a ‘homemade’ tattoo machine.

On Sunday, security guards again seized 600 doses of suspected heroin outside the Social Readaptation Center (Cereso) number 3. The substance was wrapped in a towel, inside the garbage containers. After these events, the rest of the containers were checked, without finding any more suspicious material.

[email protected]