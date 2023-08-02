Of Health editorial

Researchers from the Mario Negri Institute have detected the consumption of drugs through the analysis of waste water. On average, 51 doses of cannabis are consumed per day per thousand inhabitants, 11 of cocaine, 3 of heroin

Cannabis and its derivatives, cocaine and heroin: they are among the most consumed drugs by the Italian population based on data from a recent study conducted in the two-year period 2020-2022 by the Institute for Pharmacological Research Mario Negri Irccs of Milan with the «Waste water» project, financed and supported by the Department for anti-drug policies of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

The results of the study There measure of drug use in the Italian population it was carried out through the «wastewater epidemiology», a method developed by the Istituto Negri in 2005, which analyzes the metabolic residues (human waste products) of narcotic substances in the urban wastewater arriving at the purifiers and makes it possible to estimate which and how many substances are consumed overall by the entire population involved to purifiers subject to monitoring.

Well, according to the study by the Mario Negri Institute, land most consumed substances cannabis and its derivatives are confirmed, with an average national consumption of 51 doses per day for every thousand inhabitantsfollowed by cocaine (about 11 doses per thousand inhabitants) and heroin (about 3 doses). Lower consumption (equal to or less than 0.1 doses per day per thousand population) was observed for methamphetamine, ecstasy and amphetamine which resulted .

Great variability in consumption between cities In general, the researchers found a remarkable variability in consumption between citiesfor example, cannabis is consumed to a greater extent – 100 doses per day for a thousand inhabitants – in Nuoro, Bologna, Fidenza, Cagliari, Trento and Trieste. As for the consumption of cocaine, the highest values ​​are observed – greater than 20 doses per day for every thousand inhabitants – in Pescara, Montichiari, Venice, Fidenza, Rome, Bologna, Merano, while the lowest consumption – between 1 and 4 doses per day per 1,000 inhabitants – are found in Belluno and Palermo.

In 2021 they are increased consumption of cannabis and cocaine compared to the previous year, while the use of ecstasy increased in the second half of the year 2021 compared to spring 2021 and 2020. These changes occurred probably due to the resumption of many recreational activities compared to the period of restrictions for the Covid-19 pandemic which characterized autumn 2020.

The “Wastewater” project Sara Castiglioni, head of the laboratory of environmental epidemiological indicators of the Mario Negri Institute explains: «The “Acque wastewater” project has developed a national survey network that included a total of 33 urban centers equally distributed in the 20 Italian regions. The methodology of waste water – continues Castiglioni – has attracted great international interest both at a scientific level and on the part of professionals; today it is applied on an annual basis in Europe to evaluate the trends in the consumption of the main drugs. Thanks to the Anti-Drug Policy Department we were able to apply this methodology, for the first time, also in Italy at a national level since 2010».

Other psychoactive substances in the waters The analysis of the waste water has also made it possible to detect the use of new psychoactive substances, albeit at much lower levels than "classic" drugs. The study highlighted the presence of synthetic cathinonesscentral nervous system stimulants able to mimic the effects of cocaine, amphetamine or MDMA. No synthetic fentanyl was detected in the wastewater, where only fentanyl (which also has a pharmacological use) and its metabolite norfentanil were measured. The study shows that i synthetic fentanyls (opiate drugs derived from morphine, particularly dangerous ed) are probably used to a very limited extent and occasionally in our country, unlike what has been observed in the United States in recent years.