On a quiet August morning when the sun finally rises timidly in one of the rainiest summers on record in Brussels, the Peterbos neighborhood, on the edge of the Belgian capital, seems sleepy. The simple and cheap housing blocks are crowded together in a block surrounded by gardens that separates them from other newer buildings and even from large single-family houses. Except for some young people crouched in the arcades who follow every visitor from outside the neighborhood with little concealment, it hardly suggests that Peterbos is one of the main centers for the sale of drugs in the Belgian capital. But appearances are deceiving. “They notify each other, they have a system of whistles and signals to alert the police,” says a neighbor who has lived in front of the neighborhood for several decades.

The sale of drugs, and the conflicts that come with it, do not usually spill over to other parts of the neighborhood, admit she and another neighbor who walks his dog in the surrounding area and who prefer not to give their names. But both avoid entering Peterbos at all costs. The police have increased their patrols in the area, as well as in other conflictive parts of the city, especially around the Midi and Nord train stations, in the heart of the capital.

Both local authorities and senior police officials have raised a cry of alert in recent weeks, fearful that the situation will get out of hand. The confessed fear is that Brussels will become a new Marseille, the French port city where gangs completely dominate some neighborhoods and even flaunt military weapons with which they stage frequent clashes with rival groups and the police.

It’s no secret that Belgium has a serious drug-trafficking problem that is hard to combat — the justice minister and his family were placed under extra police protection last year after it leaked that drug traffickers intended to kidnap them. But until now, most of the incidents were located in Antwerp, one of the largest ports in Europe and the main gateway for cocaine from Latin America. A series of acts of extreme violence related to settling scores between drug gangs in the Belgian capital has set off alarm bells.

In an unusual move, nearly half a dozen top officials of the Brussels federal judicial police, including its director, Eric Jacobs, decided to step up earlier this month and, in an interview with the daily le soir, warned of “a level of violence never seen before.” For some time now, the capital’s security forces have been faced with “cases of kidnappings, torture, shooting with weapons of war, grenade throwing, attacks with Molotov cocktails, and homicides,” they told the newspaper.

Since January 1, there have been at least six violent deaths related to drug trafficking in Brussels, including one by firearm and three with a knife, according to a count by that newspaper. A figure that already triples the two homicides for drug trafficking registered in 2022. In addition, there have been 20 serious injuries that required hospitalization and another 41 more minor ones. A total of almost 70 attacks have been registered in the first six months of the year, half of which were committed with a knife. Police are also working on five cases of kidnappings between rival gangs — which, in Brussels, are mainly Albanian as opposed to the Moroccan predominance in Antwerp — the same number as in the entire past year. And these are only the known cases. Many assaults, tortures or kidnappings take place far from the radar of the police, who fear that what is known is only the tip of the iceberg.

That Belgium is an ideal transit territory for drug traffickers is not new, recalls the criminologist Michaël Dantinne: in just 30,000 square kilometers, with good roads, they have the second largest European seaport in Antwerp, the third largest river port in Liège and four borders (Germany, France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands).

But Dantinne, professor of Criminology at the University of Liège, prefers to be cautious with the figures and statements that abound among politicians, such as talking about “narcoterrorism”, an extreme that he considers exaggerated in the Belgian case. It is necessary to see, he explains by email, if it is indeed an increase in violence or the “visibility” of it. “Maybe this violence, which until now was hidden, is today more visible. Because? We are clearly facing increased competition between the narcotics markets, because they have been destabilized by the investigations ”, he affirms. The expert refers to the multiple anti-drug operations carried out in Europe and Dubai, one of the points from where drug traffickers direct drug trafficking since the SkyECC encrypted conversation network used by many mafias was hacked in 2021. This situation has led to a “reconfiguration of the market that seems to be accompanied by turf wars”, which is what seems to be happening now in Brussels, adds Dantinne.

Following the death in January of Firdaous, an 11-year-old girl who was shot through the heart during an attack on a residence in Antwerp — her uncle is a known drug lord — Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced a new plan. Among others, it includes the appointment of a national anti-drug commissioner, the creation of a police force in charge of port security in Antwerp, a tougher customs with the aim of achieving “100%” scanning of suspicious containers before they are released. end of the year and stronger fines for consumers: between 75 and 150 euros for possession of small amounts of cannabis and up to 1,000 euros for possession of cocaine.

The measures for now do not seem to have discouraged the mafias. Belgian authorities revealed in mid-July that more than 43 tons of cocaine, 2,800 kilos of heroin and 161 kilos of MDMA (ecstasy) had been seized in the port of Antwerp in the first six months of the year. Only with regard to cocaine, the figures are already 21% higher than those seized during the same period of 2022 and higher than everything seized in 2017 (41.16 tons). Two weeks after the semi-annual balance, customs reported that another 1,879 kilos of cocaine had been seized in the same port.

This past week, Dutch customs also announced a record haulage in the port of Rotterdam: more than eight tons of cocaine hidden in a container of bananas from Panama. This country, together with Ecuador and Brazil, are the main starting points for the cocaine that arrives in Antwerp and Rotterdam, mostly hidden in one of the thousands of containers that are unloaded daily in these European ports.

The criminologist cannot hide a certain fatalism. “It is an impossible fight. Believing that one day drug trafficking will be completely eliminated is an illusion”, warns Dantinne. Even so, he admits, you can’t throw in the towel. “It’s certainly not a reason to do nothing.”

