Drugs Amphetamine moving on the market was a record strong last year, use has continued to increase

All statistics suggest that amphetamine use has continued to increase.

In Finland moved last year to a record strong amphetamine.

According to the police, this may be due to the change in the drug market on the one hand but also to the success of the police. Police may have had time to seize drug batches even before the substance has been diluted.

The average concentration of amphetamine consignments seized by the police, investigated by the Central Criminal Police (CPC) forensic laboratory, rose to as much as 28 per cent last year, up from 17 per cent in 2017.

At the same time, an exceptional amount of amphetamine ended up under investigation, whether in terms of kilograms or numbers of seizures. According to preliminary data, more than 200 kilograms of amphetamine were tested last year, which is about 50 kilograms more than in the previous year.

“The rise is significant. This no longer goes to the peak of random swing, ”says the crime chemist Laura Hintikka from krp.

Amphetamine is the most used drug in Finland after cannabis. It is used all over the country.

The forensic laboratory examines the strengths of batches of amphetamines seized by the police if they weigh at least ten grams. For smaller batches, the concentration is determined only on request or on a project-by-project basis when information is required on how strong a substance is moving on the streets.

Amphetamine According to Hintika, the increase in the average concentration is due to the fact that very strong amphetamines are clearly seized more often.

In 2018, the laboratory examined only six batches with amphetamine levels between 80 and 100 percent. The following year there were sixteen such items, but last year as many as 70.

In the last two years, up to 100% of amphetamine has been seized.

Also in the street shop seems to be circulating older amphetamine than for years. The average concentration of the smallest batches, 10–100 grams, was 26 percent last year. Concentrations have risen rapidly, as three years ago the average concentration of street sales items was 16%.

Last year, according to preliminary data, the laboratory performed a concentration determination of nearly 1,500 batches of amphetamine. The increase from the previous year was about 350 samples. The number of mildest samples has remained roughly the same, but the proportion of strong batches has increased sharply.

Criminal Commissioner Kimmo Sainio krp estimates that the increase in amphetamine consignments may be due to the fact that the police have succeeded in seizing it already during the smuggling phase. In that case, the substance has not had time to be diluted for resale.

Typically, drugs are imported into the country as pure as possible, but each distribution stage dilutes the substance to maximize its profits.

Sainio gives a couple of recent examples.

One and a half years ago, police seized amphetamine in an investigation involving a criminal organization To the United Brotherhood. After import, the substance had already been diluted to marketable time, so it was 20-30%.

In the case of the angels of hell, on the other hand, the police tracked down the crime in good time. In the Netherlands seized was obtained almost one hundred pounds of much stronger amphetamine.

“I don’t know if there has been luck or skill when amphetamine levels have risen. However, it is in our interest to look at imports rather than intermediate sales. ”

Sainio considers another explanation for an even purer substance.

Drug trafficking today takes place in the lively encrypted Tor network, and the traffickers are likely to be young.

“On the old guard, i.e. jr people born in the 1960s [järjestäytyneen rikollisuuden ihmisillä] the goal was to maximize profit, ”Sainio describes.

“The attitude on the Tor network may have changed. There, the interest of the sellers is not in profit maximization, but the 80% substance is the selling point. The purer the amphetamine, the easier it is to sell. ”

Amphetamine use thus appears to have increased on all metrics. Even the coronavirus pandemic did not stop the smuggling of amphetamine into Finland.

Freight traffic has been running normally all the time despite the pandemic, Sainio points out. Drug cargoes come to Finland specifically with freight traffic and not with passenger traffic.

Recent wastewater studies also suggest increased use of amphetamine.

Last year, at least in the Helsinki region, amphetamine use was higher than in any previous year, according to recent results from the National Institute for Health and Welfare’s (THL) wastewater survey.

According to THL, the record levels of amphetamine use may be partly due to the fact that cleaner amphetamine has been available in Finland.

THL has completed the results of the wastewater survey for the whole of last year for the Viikinmäki wastewater treatment plant. In addition to Helsinki, the treatment plant treats wastewater from the central and eastern parts of Vantaa, Kerava, Tuusula, Järvenpää and Sipoo, among others.

“Amphetamine use in particular grew strongly and leveled off at a record level towards the end of the year in the Helsinki region. The broader national results for the first half of the year support the estimate that this is likely to be a nationwide phenomenon, ”says THL’s Head of Forensic Toxicology. Teemu Gunnar.

Wastewater surveys provide independent real-time information on drug use in the wastewater area. Samples are collected from water treatment plants and analyzed in THL’s laboratory.

You can see from the counter below which cities have used the most different drugs in relation to the population, according to THL wastewater surveys. The results have been calculated on the basis of measurements made in March last year and at the turn of May-June. Kotka’s data are based on the March measurement only.