Buy only the necessary medicines, do not abuse them, avoid duplication, prefer the equivalent and also go to a parapharmacy or online pharmacy. More advantageous prices in hypermarket corners. are some of the suggestions of Other consumption to save money without putting your health at risk obtained from a survey in 10 Italian cities on the prices of the most used over-the-counter drugs. Every year – reads the website of the consumer organization – according to Osmed data, the Observatory on the use of medicines of the Medicines Agency- each person spends on medicines an average of 358 eurospart of which is directly supported by citizens (about 156 euros) while the rest (202 euros) is paid by the National Health Service.

For the ‘benefit of the wallet’, Altroconsumo recommends buy only the necessary medicines and avoid products of dubious efficacy: there are no ‘miracle elixirs, not even in pharmacies’, which is why it is important to ask your doctor for an opinion on the efficacy of unfamiliar products. Instead of supplies, it is enough to keep 4-5 medicines to be used in an emergency at home – this is the advice – the rest can be bought as needed because “the medicines expire and, if they are not stored well, they lose their effectiveness”. Another thing to do is to ask for the equivalent or generic, which has the same active ingredient and dosage as the “branded” drug, but has lower costs because it has been on the market for over 20 years, therefore no longer subject to an exclusive patent.

Another way to save money in the case of non-prescription drugs – continues the consumer organization – consists in not stopping only at the nearest pharmacy, which in any case may have “interesting promotions”, but visiting the parapharmacies, the health corners of hypermarkets and even online pharmacies, where non-prescription drugs and a wide range of prices can be found. “For example – reads the site – 20 packets of a painkiller can cost from 5.80 euros to 10.80 euros. Usually hypermarkets and online sites are the most convenient channels”. In the event that a drug, such as “Brufen 400mg, an anti-inflammatory” is also used by “other family members”, you can ask your doctor to prescribe the 30-tablet pack which costs half as much as the 12-tablet pack because , in the first case, the drug is in range A and the price is set by Aifa, while in the second, being free to sell, the cost is decided by the pharmaceutical company.

Finally – concludes Altroconsumo – it is important to avoid duplication, ie those drugs that advertising is intended for specific purposes but which in reality have the same active ingredients. “a clear example are the Moments, all based on ibuprofen and suitable for the same pain, but which are on the market in different shapes and prices. One is as good as the other: only the pharmaceutical form changes (capsules, soft tablets, sachets…) and you just have to pay attention to the dosages because the active ingredient is the same: “in one case you take one sachet, in the other two: but they are for the same pains”.