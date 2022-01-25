The use of monoclonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, from Regeneron, and bamlanivimab and etesevimab, from Eli Lilly, which are authorized in Brazil, has been suspended by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US drug regulatory agency.

“Because the data shows that these treatments are highly unlikely to be active against the Ômicron variant, which circulates at a very high frequency in the United States, these treatments are not authorized for use in any US state, territory and jurisdiction at this time,” he says. the statement from the director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Patrizia Cavazzoni, published this Monday (24).

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins that mimic the body’s natural defense system. The drugs, intended for high-risk patients, received emergency use approval last year and have been administered to millions of patients in the United States.

The statement warns about other therapies for treating patients with mild symptoms of Covid-19, such as the antibodies Paxlovid, sotrovimab, Veklury (remdesivir) and molnupiravir, which have a high risk of progression to severe disease, with hospitalization and death.

Cavazzoni reinforces that authorized treatments do not replace vaccination with the addition of a booster dose. “The data clearly demonstrate that the vaccines available are safe and effective and can reduce the risk of developing Covid-19, disease progression, hospitalization and death,” said the director of the FDA.

