Few films take less time to contextualize themselves than The Faculty: was released in the United States 25 years ago, on Christmas Day 1998 (and in Spain a few weeks later, in January 1999), but its opening seconds, with the Dimension Films logo and the song The Kids Aren't Alright from The Offspring, They are already in charge of making the time of their production very clear to any viewer who ignores it. Two years earlier, Scream: Keep an eye on who's calling had inaugurated a successful commercial trend of teenage horror films, right from the hand of Dimension Films, the division dedicated to the genre within what was Harvey and Bob Weinstein's studio, Miramax. In the same way that scream soon became a trilogy, the entire industry, in the months following the appearance of Wes Craven's classic, would also give the green light to practically any project that included teenagers being filleted by the murderer or supernatural creature on duty, especially if they bore the signature of the architect of all that, screenwriter Kevin Williamson.

In search of ways to exploit the vein, the studio recovered a draft discarded in the early 1990s that proposed a variation of the plot of Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956), aliens who infiltrated a community by usurping the identity of their neighbors, but conveniently set in a high school. Dimension Films recruited the screenwriter of Scream, Williamson, to give his touch to the final script and commissioned the direction to one of the label's discoveries that decade, Robert Rodriguez, who, after all, had just produced another film about terrible monsters hidden under human carcasses, open until dawn (nineteen ninety six). “Look, we need you to do this right now because the teen movie thing could be over in a year!” the studio asked Rodriguez, according to the filmmaker last May in an interview with Digital Trends con the occasion of the premiere of his film Hypnotic and the quarter of a century completed by The Faculty.

'The Faculty' draws the unlikely alliance between a group of teenagers with little to do with each other against some aliens who have taken control of the teaching staff.

“I have never heard people talk so enthusiastically about The Faculty until a couple of years ago,” the director confessed in the interview, in a sign of the renewed consideration towards a work that at the time had a rather cold reception. With a holiday release scheduled to deliver the same knock on the table as scream and Scream 2 (1997) in the two previous Christmases, the film had a good run at the US box office – it grossed 40 million dollars for the 15 it had cost – but not at all comparable to the adventures of Ghostface. One of the emerging actresses that made up her cast, Jordana Brewster, recently spoke ironically in Collider about the high expectations she had placed on The Faculty compared to those she had in another of the titles in which she was involved at that time: “I thought that At full throttle [2001] It would be a small movie about cars, a fun summer project, but The Faculty “It would be a bomb.”

With an advertising campaign also supported by a collaboration of Tommy Hilfiger With the film's cast (which, in addition to Brewster, included figures such as Josh Harnett, Elijah Wood, Clea DuVall and the rapper Usher), the commercial disappointment was compounded by an unfavorable critical reception. In The New York Times, journalist Lawrence Van Gelder ventured to title his review “The Faculty: without the possibility of lasting.” However, already in 2013, an MTV article asked “15 years later, has he managed The Faculty endure?”. The author, Vadim Rizov, highlighted the purely temporary identity of the film, a time capsule that, in addition to beginning with The Offspring and ending to the rhythm of Oasis, located a massacre in a high school just months before the murders at the School Columbine High School in April 1999 made a concept like that taboo for studio executives. Although its violence, Rizov stressed, had more to do with the comic exaggerations of adolescent products such as the Ramones musical Rock 'n' Roll High School (1979) than with any realistic aspiration.

Elijah Wood, Clea DuVall, Shawn Hatosy, Josh Hartnett and Laura Harris in a scene from 'The Faculty'. Archive Photos (Getty Images)

The system turns us into slaves

“It has some loose verse in Rodriguez's filmography. For example, he does not sign the script, something very rare for him because he always wants to have absolute control of his films,” Noelia Gregorio Fernández, international doctor in North American Studies from the Franklin Institute of the University of Alcalá de Henares and author, tells ICON. from the book A look at Chicano cinema: Robert Rodriguez in the transnational era (2020). Dr. Gregorio is related The Faculty with open until dawn and the later Planet Terror (2007) “through the theme of the grotesque, the mixture of the beautiful and the ugly.” “It is one of the constants of his cinema. Salma Hayek's character in open until dawn is a paradigmatic example, an exuberant woman who suddenly becomes a vampire. In The Faculty It happens with that of the actress Famke Janssen, who with the monstrosity also seems to become uninhibited,” he explains.

In his research, Gregorio claims how Rodriguez managed to change Latino representation from the parameters of commercial Hollywood cinema, both in his stories and in the composition of his casts, before critical awareness was as broad as that of recent years. or that the studios saw a market niche in that sector of the public. “Although The Faculty “is not a film that makes a specific allusion to Latinidad, including two actresses like Jordana Brewster and Salma Hayek, of Brazilian and Mexican origin respectively, without their characters being stereotyped is quite important for 1998,” he believes. “Now Jenna Ortega or Melissa Barrera come to mind, who have precisely been the protagonists of the last two films of Scream. But in the teenage horror of the nineties it was not common at all.”

Shawn Hatosy, Clea DuVall, Josh Hartnett and Elijah Wood at a party for the premiere of 'The Faculty' in New York in November 1998. Penske Media (Penske Media via Getty Images)

Defined by actress Clea DuVall as a cross between Invasion of the Body Snatchers and The club of five (1985), the story of The Faculty draws the unlikely alliance between a group of teenagers with little to do with each other – a nerd, a secretly brilliant thug who makes and passes drugs, the journalist from the high school magazine, a former soccer player who disowns the team, a goth girl and another recently moved – in front of some aliens who have taken control of the teaching staff. With a lot of black humor and full of tributes to The thing (The enigma of another world) (1982), by John Carpenter, including a parody of the scene where the protagonists must undergo a test (here, take drugs) to see who is lying and is an alien, The Faculty stands as a practically quintessential film of the high school film subgenre for its praise of difference and its satire of the educational system: in the plot, the school authorities literally seek to codify, homogenize and turn the majority into “brainless slaves.” of the students.

Although the young members of the cast would not achieve the leap to fame that they hoped for here, their moment did not take long to come. Josh Harnett, who in 1998 did double duty in horror with Halloween H20, Three years later he became a teenage idol thanks to Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk down. Jordana Brewster would find in At full throttle, the little car movie from which I expected nothing, a perfect pension plan: including that initial episode, it has already appeared in six installments of the saga Fast & Furious playing Mia Toretto, the sister of Vin Diesel's character. Clea DuVall would go on to carve out a solid career in independent film (she appeared just a year later in Girl, Interrupted and the lesbian classic But I'm A Cheerleader). And Elijah Wood would be informed on that shoot by journalist Harry Knowles, thanks to the cameo he made in The Faculty, that his friend Peter Jackson was looking for actors with a profile similar to his for the casting of The Lord of the rings.

Elijah Wood in 'The Faculty'. Archive Photos (Getty Images)

Although the teenage horror bubble burst throughout the 2000s to give way to other movements such as torture porn, nostalgia for that cinema has given new life to titles that many believed were designed to be consumed and self-destructed at the moment. In addition to the current of progressive defense of The Faculty, also the saga scream He returned with renewed commercial muscle and the imminent filming of a sixth installment of Final Destination (2000) is expected. Even on a more anecdotal level, in the summer of 2022 Jaume Ripoll, co-founder and editorial director of Filmin, tweeted in shock that I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) had been the most viewed film on the platform on a day in which other great classics of greater renown and prestige arrived in the catalog. As for Robert Rodriguez, the best commercial stage of his career came at the turn of the millennium. He currently integrated into the ecosystem of the series Star Wars, In recent years the filmmaker has filmed some sequels to his hits, which he could soon join The Faculty with the original cast, according to dropped in a recent interview.

