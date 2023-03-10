Accident on the A4: the man who caused it had been given drops of medicine at Malpensa, containing benzodiazepines

At 2:30 on February 18, a accident on the A4 it cost the lives of two women, aged 54 and 59 who were returning home after a party. A car driven by a 39-year-old Italian-Moroccan overwhelmed them at 150 km per hour, leaving them no way out. According to what emerged from the investigations, the man had been given a tranquilizer at Milan Malpensa airport.

Credit: Firefighters

The 39-year-old, who was injured by the clash, but who is not in danger of life, as emerged from the investigations is in psychiatric treatment for almost twenty years.

In the two days prior to the impact between his car and the one in which the two deceased women were travelling, he did it several shifts which the authorities are investigating.

On February 16, following a psychotic crisishis wife had advised him to go to be examined in the Piacenza hospital. The doctors at the facility wanted to admit him, but he refused treatment and left.

The next day, intending to go to Morocco, he headed out at Milan’s Malpensa airport. His lack of lucidity had convinced the security to contact the airport medical unit, who to calm him down had given him a few drops of a tranquilizer drug containing benzodiazepines.

Accident on the A4: the dynamics

Credit: Firefighters

Airport personnel later called an ambulance, who transported him at the Gallarate hospitalbut the man had decided to go out spontaneously from there too.

He called a cousin and had him drive him to the airport for get your car back.

Despite his cousin’s invitation to follow him to his home, the Italian-Moroccan took to the wheel with the intention to return to Piacenza. After a few kilometres, however, the tremendous impact.

Credit: Firefighters

His car, which was traveling at over 150km/h, arrived at the Milan Ghisolfa toll booth and caused a terrible accident on the A4. You rear-ended another car which was preparing to pay the toll, throwing it tens of meters away.

They were traveling in that car Laura Amato And Claudia Turconiaged 54 and 59, who did not notice anything and who lost their lives practically instantly.

In the coming weeks, a psychiatric report will be carried out on the 39-year-old, who is currently there still hospitalized in the psychiatric ward of the Piacenza hospital.