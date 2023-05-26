Friday, May 26, 2023
Drugs | A cocaine cargo decorated with Hitler’s name and swastikas was caught by the authorities in Peru

May 26, 2023
The cargo was found on a boat near the Ecuadorian border.

South America In Peru, authorities have found a 58-kilogram load of cocaine, which was packed in packages marked with the Nazi swastika. In the photos released by the police, each package is marked with a swastika.

The contents of the packages also had the name of the Nazi German dictator printed on them Adolf Hitler name. The drug cargo, divided into 50 packages the size of a brick, was on its way to Belgium.

A load of drugs was found on a boat near the Ecuadorian border. The nearby Ecuadorian port city of Guayaquil is an important route for South American drug traffic to Europe and the United States.

The police did not comment on whether anyone was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Peruvian authorities seized a total of 22 tons of cocaine in 2022.

