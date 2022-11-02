Drugs | 25 people were sentenced in a drug case, distributing amphetamine and ecstasy, among other things

A total of 25 people were sentenced in the extensive drug case.

Helsinki the Court of Appeal sentenced the main perpetrators of the extensive drug case to years in prison.

It is about a story in which the organization distributed large quantities of amphetamine, Subutex, ecstasy and marijuana in, for example, the capital region, Turku and Oulu. The crimes continued from autumn 2019 to spring 2020.

A total of 25 people were convicted in the case. The Court of Appeal did not acquit anyone of the charges.

Thing was initially investigated in three different lines of investigation at Customs and the police in Helsinki and Oulu. The different branches were connected by a man in his forties who was arrested in April 2021. The man was sentenced to eight years in prison. He appealed the case to the court, but later withdrew his appeal.

Of the other main perpetrators, the Court of Appeal increased the prison sentence of two. Max Herkko Henrik Mesan38, the ten-year prison sentence was extended by a month. Vadim Spakovs37, was instead sentenced to 11 years in prison in the court, while the sentence in the courts was ten years.

Peter Grigolov32, the six-and-a-half-year prison sentence was reduced to five years by the Court.