Victory in the last Formula 2 championship opened the doors to the top flight for the Brazilian Felipe Drugovichwhich in 2023 in fact, he will be part of the world of Formula 1. Although he will not find himself on the starting grid next season, the 22-year-old has nevertheless signed a contract which will see him engaged as third driver of Aston Martinalways ready to take to the track in case of unavailability of Lance Stroll or Fernando Alonso.

Consequently, Drugovich will be able to breathe the air of Formula 1, even if he hasn’t ruled out the desire to take into consideration others options which would bring him back into the fight for victory in other competitions. On the occasion of the year-end ceremony organized by the FIA, the Brazilian admitted that he is evaluating two concrete opportunities for the future, without however having reached any kind of agreement. These categories would cover both open and covered wheel competitions, starting from WEC extension.

If, on the other hand, Drugovich does not achieve the goal of an experience with hypercars, there would still be an opportunity to land in another series linked to the reality of single-seaters. Above all, the Japanese championship of Super Formula: “The main plan is that I will be Aston Martin’s reserve driver in Formula 1 – he explained to the media – I will follow the team and try to learn as much as possible. Next year I’ll do some PL1 sessions too, so I’m really looking forward to it. The team is intent on making me do something else, but I don’t know yet. We are trying to understand if there is the possibility of continuing to run, of maintaining the activity, but the priority will always be Formula 1. It has to be something that doesn’t clash with F1 and a schedule that doesn’t take away so many days from my year. It can be hypercars, Super Formula or anything else. It would also be nice if you could participate in Le Mans“.