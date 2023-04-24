Drugovich dictates the law

For the first time since 2020, Formula E has returned to organizing a test session reserved for drivers who have never participated in an official round of the category during their careers. on the circuit ofTempelhof airportwhere the Berlin E-Prix was held last Saturday and Sunday, there was no shortage of surprises and curiosities, starting with the great performance of Felipe Drugovich. The Brazilian driver, called up for the occasion by maseratihas in fact stopped the chronometer on the1:05.509time which is equivalent to best lap overall of the entire day of testing.

“I enjoyed myself”

The third driver of the Aston Martin team in F1, as well as reigning Formula 2 champion, set the fastest lap in the closing stages of the afternoon sessionspacing it by a tenth Victor Martins and with the virtual podium closed by Zane Maloneyrespectively on Nissan and Andretti: “I enjoyed it and I think it exceeded expectations, considering the fact that I come from Formula 2 and F1 cars – explained to the-race.com – It was maybe a little strange at first and I didn’t know if the cars would be fun to drive. They’re actually a lot of fun, plus everyone knows that the category is very competitive, the teams are very professional, and that exceeded my expectations too.”

Ghiotto is also good

During the morning session, held in calmer weather conditions than in the following hours, the author of the fastest lap was the reigning DTM champion Sheldon van der Lindewith the South African however setting the fastest time in mode 300 kWagainst the maximum of 350. However, the excellent performance of Luca Ghiotto, the only Italian present on the track. In fact, the Nissan driver came close to setting the fastest lap, missing the target by just 73 thousandths of a second. The 28-year-old from Vicenza then raised his pace in the afternoon, finishing in 4th place in the overall standings.

The other ‘promoted’

The feedback provided by was also positive Robert Shwartzman and Daniil Kvyat, especially during the morning. The young member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, summoned by DS Penske, finished in 5th place, right behind the former Formula 1 driver, today with the NIO333. In the final standings, however, the Israeli caught up with the former Red Bull, concluding the tests in 7th place, while Kvyat finished at the bottom of the top-10.