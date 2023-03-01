Surprise call

If Aston Martin was the big surprise in the pre-season tests, showing surprising speed – especially in terms of race pace – for what were the expectations of the eve, Felipe Drugovich in turn was the surprise within the team. The young Brazilian driver, who deservedly won the F2 title last year, was called up by the team at the last moment to replace the injured Lance Stroll and he did not disappoint. Despite having only had two half days on the track, contrary to all the other drivers who were able to run for at least three of the six overall sessions scheduled during the three days between morning and afternoon, the home reserve Aston Martin brought home a haul of 117 laps overall, of which 77 in the last day alone given that on day-1 his AMR23 had been slowed down by an electronic problem.

Step forward

More than the total number of laps completed on the Bahrain circuit or the speed shown in the timed laps, the sensations perceived by Drugovich while behind the wheel of the new single-seater at Silverstone give us hope. In fact, the 22-year-old from Maringá has been in the Aston Martin team for several years and in the past had had the opportunity to test both the AMR21 and the AMR22. An interesting experiment that also proved to be very useful, given that the 2000 class will almost certainly be called to compete in the Bahrain GP which will open the season. “The AMR21 was very different because it was built when the old technical regulations were still in force – explained Drugovich – it is much more ‘gentle’ than the AMR22 and AMR23, which are much stiffer in terms of suspension. The AMR23 is performing very well. It’s a real pleasure to drive, more enjoyable than last year’s car, with less porpoising and bouncing. We have to wait to see where we stand compared to the others – concluded the Brazilian – but the AMR23 seems to be a really big step forward“.