Drugovich’s move to Aston Martin

The month of September last year coincided with one of the brightest moments in his career Felipe Drugovichif not the most beautiful ever experienced so far by the Brazilian: after graduating as Formula 2 champion at Monza, the 22-year-old reached an agreement with theAston Martin as a reserve driver, thus actively entering the world of Formula 1 despite not finding an official seat to be able to participate in the race weekends of the current world championship.

The differences from last year to today

The signing with the British team came at a completely different time from what the Silverstone manufacturer is experiencing now, with its line-up that sees Fernando Alonso today after the latter’s surprise move from Alpine to replace Sebastian Vettel who retired at the end of last season. In the 2022in fact, Aston Martin closed the championship at 7th place in the constructors’ classification at 55 points obtained, without ever entering the Top-5 in any of the 22 races on the calendar. Today, however, the team is even at 2nd place of the ranking, with ben 102 points and four podiums in the first five GPs of the world championship, all by Alonso.

The first signals in the tests

An unpredictable and surprising progress, with the first signs that had already arrived in the course of pre-season tests, in which Drugovich himself took part. Up until a few days before the first round of the world championship in Bahrain, the 22-year-old was also close to a possible promotion to the role of official driver to replace the injured man Lance Strollwhich then did not happen due to the recovery of the Canadian.

Drugovich’s ‘doubts’

The fact remains that, in an interview with GiveMeSportthe Brazilian was one of the first to recognize the improvements of the AMR23 from one year to the next, even if, at first, he had a hard time believing in this progress: “I have been in the simulator since last September and have seen the improvements made to the car – he has declared – it’s a funny story, because we were seeing the progress made with my lap times and I told myself that probably the simulator was wrong. The lap was a couple of seconds quicker for Bahrain so that was very impressive. It’s positive, but given the commitment made by the team It didn’t surprise me that we improvedif anything, it struck me how much we managed to do it, and it’s really nice to see it ”.