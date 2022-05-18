Police and addiction care agencies are alert to a possible new threat in Dutch nightlife: being secretly drugged with a hypodermic needle. Various young women say they have become victims of this, including 17-year-old Marit de Vries from the Drenthe village of Smilde. Police confirm the report and take it seriously, even though hard evidence is lacking.

#Drugged #needle #pirate #party #Marit #percent