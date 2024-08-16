A Russian tourist who allegedly attempted to rape a cow was impaled by the animal and had to be rescued by police, who then arrested him for inappropriate animal behaviour, the Mail Online reports in Thailand, explaining how the man, identified as 26-year-old Evgenii Kuvshinov, stripped and crept up on a male bull, before turning his attention to a female tied to a wooden fence in a field in Surat Than.

Witnesses reported that the tourist tried to mount the cow, but it reacted violently, pinning him to the ground and goring him. Locals, expecting the Russian to be up to no good when they saw him wandering around naked, had already called the police. They also heard his cries for help as he was attacked and stood by him until officers arrived. When police and paramedics arrived, they carried the Russian away on a stretcher.

A paramedic from the Ban Na Doem Foundation who treated Kuvshinov said cannabis was found in his car, so he may have been under the influence of drugs. “The way we found him, his actions suggest he was trying to have sex with the cow,” he said. Police lieutenant Thongchai added: “When we arrived at the scene, the suspect had been attacked by the cow. Witnesses said he first approached a male cow, then a female cow and tried to climb on top of her. It is possible he was trying to have sex with the cow, but we cannot say for sure. He kept walking and speaking Russian without any meaning. He did not smell of alcohol. There was marijuana in his car and his passport was torn to pieces. We sent him to the hospital because he was injured, but in the hospital he went crazy and the doctors did not want to admit him. Now we are waiting for the tourist police and immigration police to deal with it, then we can conduct the investigation.”