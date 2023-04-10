Edomex.- A man and his wife they lost their lives in a bloody way, at the hands of… his own son.

Went to stab woundsthat They lost their lives Hilario G., 65 years old, and his wife, Rosalba A., 56 years old, reports the news outlet AFondoEdomex.mx.

This happened on Saturday, in a house located at the corner of Adolfo López Mateos and Sur 23, in the Xico neighborhood, First Section, municipality of Valle de Chalco.

The one who is pointed out as responsible for murdering you is his own son, Pablo, 30 years old.

It is detailed that Pablo was apparently under the influence of some drug, and had another discussion with his parents, and at a certain point he took a knife and attacked them both.

Other relatives intervened and asked for support from the authorities and paramedics.

At the scene of the events, Mrs. Rosalba was killed, while Hilario was taken into an ambulance alive, which headed for a hospital, but died before entering the emergency room.