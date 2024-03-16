Lonely seniors are increasingly being extorted via dating apps. This is done by ruthless criminals. A Utrecht gang did not hesitate to drug victims with heavy drugs or tie them up. Entire houses were robbed in this way. They raised 350,000 euros in this way. “It's a miracle that there were no deaths.”
