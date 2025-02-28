Except for exceptions, the numerous players who have been under the orders of José Mourinho throughout his long career as a coach are usually soldiers of the Portuguese coach forever. Immersed in a thousand controversies, there is always some player from his past that comes out publicly to support the Portuguese. And this time it has not been less.

Mourinho, current coach of the Turkish Fenerbahce, was accused of racist by Galatasaray, an eternal rival of Istanbul, saying at a press conference that his players “jumped as monkeys” on the bench. That accusation, which has resulted in hard sanction, is denied by two outstanding black players who were under Mou in Chelsea: Drugba and Essien.

The most outstanding defense is Didier Drogba, since he was also a player and idol of Galatasaray. Precisely aimed at the Turkish Turkish team, the ivory wrote the following message on his Social Network X (formerly Twitter):

«Dear Galatasaray: You know how proud the yellow and red shirt and my love for the most decorated club in Türkiye! We all know how exciting and heated that rivalries can be, and I have been lucky enough to experience it. I have seen the recent comments about José Mourinho. Believe me when I tell him that I have known Joseph for 25 years and he is not racist and the story (past and recent) is there to prove it. Let’s focus on our game, support our brilliant lions and win the league to approach our 5 stars (each of the 4 stars on the club shield represents 5 titles of the Turkish League). How will my ‘dad’ be racist? Come on guys! “









Along the same lines, Gahnés Michael Essien made another publication in X. He did not write text, he only inserted a photo in which he appears next to Drogba and the Portuguese, accompanied by three hearts: