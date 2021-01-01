A.lhaurín el Grande is a small town in the Valle del Guadalhorce, hilly landscape, astonishingly green despite the hot climate, the coast is only 20 minutes away by car. It is a retreat for retirees from Northern Europe, including Germany. One of them is called Tilo K. – and according to WELT information, he is now behind bars.

In a large-scale police operation called “Nongreta”, the Spanish police Guardia Civil arrested three foreigners in mid-December, a British, Tilo K. and another German, whose name our editors have not yet been able to find out. The allegations: formation of a criminal organization, illegal possession of weapons, arms trade, forgery of documents. The trio is accused of having brought war weapons from Eastern Europe to Spain and sold there to the drug cartels. WELT has not yet been able to ask Tilo K. any questions about the allegations.

K. gained a certain fame in Alhaurín as the alleged grandson of Adolf Hitler’s chauffeur. K. had talked about this origin in his environment. Even a Spanish radio station became aware of him. In the fall of last year, K. told a moderator about “ClickRadioTV” his life story.

According to this, his grandfather August Fischer showed him a photo at the age of 85 or 86 in which he was seen with Hitler. He revealed to him that he had worked as its driver for years. A message that filled him “with pride”: “I was able to experience firsthand what Hitler really was like as a person and didn’t have to listen to what the historians say,” said K. in the interview.

Up until their grandfather’s death at the age of 93, the two of them kept talking about their time at Hitler’s side. “My grandfather didn’t experience anything bad with Hitler,” said K .. He did a lot of good for Germany – something that is being suppressed today. K. demonstrated to the radio presenter that Hitler was not a racist. He respected other peoples and lived for his own people: “And then he died for them.”

The Guardia Civil published this photo taken in the rooms of one of the smugglers Source: Guardia Civil

K. told of a collection of alleged devotional objects from the Nazi era, including three cars, all of them originals. Material that, according to his own statement, was also used in the blockbuster “Der Untergang” and that he repeatedly rents out for a small fee. The radio presenter sounded enthusiastic and was happy about the supposedly first “exclusive interview” of the grandson of the Hitler chauffeur.

Only: there is no Hitler chauffeur named August Fischer, and the photo that “ClickRadioTV” put on its Facebook page for the interview with Tilo K. actually shows Julius Schreck, who actually worked as Hitler’s chauffeur. The story that K. tells cannot be true.

There is no doubt about the attitude

There is no doubt about his predilection for National Socialism: During the search of K’s house, officers of the Civil Guard came across hundreds of items from the Nazi era: Reichswehr and Wehrmacht steel helmets, medals, pilot badges, swastika pennants, a Hitler Youth table flag, two busts of Hitler, umbrella caps, a flag of the German Labor Front, iron crosses, a Schmeißer submachine gun and an SS flag with a double ring around the two runes. There was talk of a “Nazi Museum” in the Spanish press.

K’s preferences also included reenactments of historical events. He poses in uniform and with a badge on a website as a member of the “Brandenburger”, a special formation of the Wehrmacht – he calls himself “Grenadier Adolf K. (Tilo)”.

His attitude is visible – but none of this is punishable. But even so, Tilo K. has to answer for serious allegations: For three years, according to the current state of the investigation, K. and his two accomplices are said to have dedicated themselves to the acquisition and resale of war weapons to the hashish and cocaine cartels in southern Spain. The sale of olive oil on Ebay, in which K. is involved, is likely to have been the smaller source of income.

Weapons seized by the Guardia Civil Source: Guardia Civil

The second German had already been targeted by the judiciary in Germany in the past because of gun possession. The man lived as a supposed pensioner in Coín, a quarter of an hour from Alhaurín el Grande. The weapons, including machine guns, handguns, grenades and thousands of cartridges, were temporarily stored in an inconspicuous warehouse in the industrial area of ​​Alhaurín.

From here the weapons apparently went to the cartels and were either picked up or delivered. They were used on the Costa del Sol, where the Narcos have always brought hashish in particular, but increasingly also cocaine from Morocco; it is one of the most important gateways for drugs to Europe.

“Those arrested are partly responsible for the wave of violence by the Narcos that began in southern Spain in 2018,” said Miguel Ramos, civil servant and head of the AUGC union, in an interview with WELT. He referred to two police officers who had died in the past three years. There were also numerous injured officers. Arms dealers were observed for two years.

WELT reporter out and about with special units of the Guardia Civil WELT reporter Tim Röhn accompanied Spanish anti-drug units on their operations against the Narcos. It provides exclusive insights into a desperate battle in which the authorities are repeatedly left behind. Source: WORLD / Tim Röhn / Tanja Boldt

The burden of proof now, it is said, is overwhelming. In return for the weapons, as WELT learned, K. and his accomplices generally received no money, but hashish – which they then resold themselves.

In the district of Campo de Gibraltar, recent weapons finds are now being checked for a connection to the arrested trio. The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) confirmed participation in the operation at WELT’s request, but did not want to comment on the details. A criminal court in Coín is conducting the investigation. It is still unclear when an indictment can be expected.