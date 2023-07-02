Drug treatments | Australia was the first in the world to approve the use of psychedelics in therapy

Australia legalized the use of MDMA, or ecstasy, and psilocybin, found in so-called magic mushrooms, in therapy treatments for certain mental health problems.

Australasia from saturday it is legal to use psychedelics as an aid in therapy. At least the British public radio is telling about it BBCas well as an American CNN.

With the change approved by the Medicines Regulatory Authority, Australia became the first country in the world to classify psychedelics as medicines at a national level.

Now, psilocybin, found in so-called magic mushrooms, can be used to treat difficult-to-treat depression. With the change, the use of MDMA, or ecstasy, is also allowed in tablet form, for example in the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The use of psychedelics is otherwise still illegal in Australia.

Although the availability of medicines is initially expensive and very limited, many experts and patients still consider this a turning point.

“Psilocybin and MDMA are relatively safe when used in a medically controlled environment under the supervision of appropriately trained healthcare professionals and at doses that have been tested in clinical trials,” the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia, or TGA, stated.

The use of psychedelics has been studied to treat many mental health symptoms, but some psychiatrists and researchers fear that change is premature, as the drugs are still being clinically tested.

Psychiatry a PhD working as a professor at the University of New South Wales and The Black Dog Institute in Sydney Colleen Loon According to

Loo emphasizes that it is important for people to understand that testing is still in progress and not to assume that the evidence guaranteeing safety and effectiveness is at the same level as is usually required for new forms of treatment.

However, he also states that, if carried out responsibly and according to the instructions, the treatments can be helpful for some people.