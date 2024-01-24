The state of Chiapas is one of Mexico's main illegal immigration and drug production routes. | Photo: EFE/ Carlos López

The Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) cartels, two large criminal organizations operating in the international drug market, entered into a direct war in recent days, which caused the exodus of hundreds of citizens from the Chiapas region, one of the largest narcotics production and distribution centers in Mexico.

According to the agency Reutersthe escalation of violence between the two groups has caused the deaths of dozens of people in recent weeks, leading more than 700 people to leave their homes in the state.

The communities of Chicomuselo and La Concordia told the agency that they were surprised by the exchange of attacks between the cartels. Residents of the first location stated that, only on January 4th, a bloody clash took place in their streets, leaving 20 people dead, including 18 gang members and two civilians.

Chiapas is a state strategically chosen by criminal organizations because it is one of the poorest in Mexico and is located close to the border with Guatemala, a targeted route for the illegal export of drugs and the departure of illegal immigrants towards the United States.

The country has one of the highest rates of violence in Latin America. Official data indicate that homicide rates have more than tripled in recent years. A ranking prepared by the Mexican NGO Citizen Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice, in 2022, showed that the most insecure city in the world is Colima, in Mexico, with a rate of 181.94 violent deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants. Currently, it is estimated that around 200 armed groups operate throughout Mexican territory.