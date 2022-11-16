The only important topic to discuss is drug trafficking Y organized crime in the elections, held this Tuesday Santiago Creel Mirandapresident of the Chamber of Deputieswhile the electoral reform was being discussed.

“Let it be heard well and clearly, the great threat that we have against our democracy, the great challenge, the enormous challenge, is called organized crime”, he assured.

Santiago Creel highlights the electoral risk in the face of drug trafficking

During a press conference, santiago creel He said that if you want to discuss the electoral reform, you should consider that there are regions of Mexico controlled by organized crime.

“If something would be worth discussing, and I would be the first to promote that political dialogue to reach an agreement, if we had to do something, it is called organized crime, it is called violence, it is called insecurity in the electoral framework,” he reiterated.

Likewise, the deputy of the National Action party (BREAD), raised how it will be possible to prevent organized crime from not having its own candidates and even from winning.

How do you prevent politicians from being kidnapped?: Santiago Creel asks AMLO

“How are we going to prevent our political operators from being kidnapped the days before the election, how are we going to prevent the more than 100 murders and homicides that took place in the choice of 21 (2021)”, he stated.

Santiago Creel Miranda He pointed to regions subverted by organized crime, mentioning Tierra Caliente in Michoacán, Badiraguato, Sinaloa, and the triangle of Durango, Chihuahua and Sinaloa.

“Let the President (of the Republic) tell us, that is what must be discussed, because the main issue that the country is experiencing is called violence and, if they do not want to discuss that, there is nothing to talk about,” he insisted.

Call Santiago Creel to be attentive to the selection of electoral advisers

Likewise, creel miranda He called to be attentive to the selection process of the next electoral advisers.

The President of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputiessaid it was likely that the president Lopez Obrador withdraw its electoral reform initiative in the event that there is no consensus, since it cannot overturn what is established in article 41 of the Political Constitution.

This establishes the election and number of electoral advisers, members of the Chamber of Deputies, the proportional representation, the OPLES, local courts, party ministries, as well as the autonomy of the INE.

Finally, Santiago Creel considered the march in defense of the INE occurred last Sunday November 13 as a success, and stressed that there were no broken glass, no arrests or damaged monuments.

He took advantage of the demonstration to express that there is an important part of the Mexican population against the electoral reform.