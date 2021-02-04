Drug trafficking Police believe they scolded drug dealers from whom Finns bought Katiska stuff – Evidence found in secret data from the underworld mobile phone giant

Last spring, police in France gained access to an encrypted messaging service that was popular in the underworld. In Finland, the police believe that they have received evidence from the data of where Katiska’s substances came from, the drugs of a central municipal politician and the substances of drug traffickers with a foreign background in Helsinki.

Police believes that it has gathered evidence of a EUR 20 million street drug trade between the Netherlands and Finland. In Finnish terms, drug research can be considered historic.

The police believe that they have managed to find out the origin of the Katiska case drugs, the amphetamine activities of a central municipal politician in Ostrobothnia and the criminal business of drug traffickers with a foreign background in Helsinki.

Police believe that in all these cases, the drugs came from the same wholesalers in Holland. The way the substances are moved is already familiar from the Katiska tangle: the drugs are suspected of having traveled to the ground in flower trucks.

What is new, however, is what the police drew evidence from a large-scale drug case.

Last in the spring and summer, organized crime in Britain and Central Europe began to roar at a rapid pace. The reason was that in France, the police had succeeded in gaining access to a databank of which it had previously only been able to dream.

Among others, the Mexican drug cartel Sinaloa, several European organized criminal groups and in Finland Niko Ranta-aho had favored the same encrypted messaging service. The name of the service was Encrochat.

In July, Encrochat signaled to its customers that it had been the target of a hostile attack. The company urged its customers to destroy the phones.

Behind the attack, the French police. From France, however, investigations quickly spread to other parts of Europe and also beyond the continent.

Encrochat had an estimated 60,000 users in Europe, and according to police surveys in France, for example, 90% of them belonged to the underworld.

Last autumn, Helsingin Sanomat investigated Encrochat’s business history. Traces led to a desk drawer company in Panama.

One of the people designated as the company’s responsible person replied to Helsingin Sanomat that even the law firm running the company on paper had not heard from the owners for years.

The police it is impossible to know the full impact of the action from the outside, but by last summer the police had seized at least tens of millions of euros in cash, made at least hundreds of arrests and investigated, among other things, the underworld assassinations.

Until now, the police have refused to confirm that Encrochat data has also been investigated in Finland. However, already in the Katiska trial, it became clear that Niko Ranta-aho, for example, had used Encrochat.

The Katiska case is known to be the largest drug case in the history of the Helsinki District Court. A verdict is scheduled for April. In the story, Niko Ranta-aho has admitted that he has machined the drug trade from Spain.

Ranta-aho is also currently suspected of more recent felony drug and financial crimes he is suspected of committing after his release from pre-trial detention.

The police According to research, substances from a large Ostrobothnian drugstore also come from the same wholesaler.

The Ostrobothnian District Court has already ruled on a case in which a couple held 46 kilos of amphetamine and distributed the substance to others for sale.

A central municipal politician in Kristiinankaupunki has also been charged with a felony drug offense in the same case. The crime he committed is suspected to have occurred in the fall of 2019, and the prosecution of the court is scheduled for next fall.

In Helsinki, the police have investigated drug trafficking among people with a Somali background. The police also suspect that these substances have come to Finland in Dutch flower trucks.

I’m talking several police departments have been involved in the investigation. Participants were the Central Criminal Police, the Helsinki Police Department, the Häme Police Department, the Southeast Finland Police Department and the Ostrobothnia Police Department.

The commission period for suspected crimes is from June 2018 to May 2020. There were 17 drug imports under investigation.

The suspects with drug imports had also run a legitimate business, police say.

In its release, the police list a total of 310 kilograms of marijuana, 312 kilograms of amphetamine, 53 kilograms of hashish, 15 kilograms of cocaine, 14 kilograms of MDMA, 2 kilograms of crystals, 142,000 ecstasy tablets, 19,000 LCD tablets and 100,000 Xanax tablets distributed in Finland and Stockholm. 2 pounds of ketamine and more than 50,000 other drugs.